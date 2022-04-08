Jessica Simpson has gained and lost 100 pounds 3 times: Bikini Pic

Comfortable “in this skin”! Jessica Simpson Proudly showing off her bikini body – and her enthusiasm is infectious.

“I’ve gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this might or might be the moment, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ bikinis!!!!!!” The founder, 41, of the Jessica Simpson Collection, shared via Instagram on Thursday, April 7. “hard work. determination. Selfishness.”

“I Want to Love You Forever” singer—Joe Maxwell, 9, shares with Ace, 8, and Birdie Mai, 3, husband Eric Johnson — rocked a pink paisley bikini from her own fashion line, pairing the swimsuit with mirrored sunglasses and a straw cowboy hat.

“I…