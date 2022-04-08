Jessica Simpson posts bikini photo to celebrate she lost 100 pounds for the third time

Jessica Simpson is proud of her body!

The 41-year-old singer and fashion designer posted a bikini selfie on Thursday instagramwhich represents a major personal milestone.

“I’ve gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this might or might be the moment, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ bikinis!!!!!!” Simpson wrote in the caption.

She also celebrated her “hard work,” “determination” and “self love.”

“I enjoyed a good proud cry today,” she said.

The fashion designer and singer wore a paisley swimsuit from her Jessica Simpson clothing collection, paired with embellished retro sunglasses and a pale pink hat.

Simpson has been open about her health and weight loss journey in recent years. In 2019, she revealed that she had lost 100 pounds after…