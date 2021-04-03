ENTERTAINMENT

‘Jethalal’ Dilip Joshi got the Corona vaccine – The Miracle Time

Jethalal ‘Dilip Joshi got the Corona vaccine, fans said- A Jethia, Bapuji or not?

Dilip Joshi, who played Jethalal in the hit movie Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently went or was more appropriately vaccinated with the Corona vaccine along with his wife. Having the opportunity to share the photos made them special. Fans have also responded to the post.

Corona (corona among incidences) are now more frequent in populations where the Corona vaccine (corona vaccine) has been implanted.

He recently visited Holy Spirit Hospital in Mumbai to receive the first dose of both the Corona vaccine (Covid-19 vaccine) and his wife.

He then shared the photographs of his post-vaccine experience on his Instagram account and encouraged other Instagram users to do the same process for other vaccines requested by his fans.

Dilip Joshi wrote, ‘The real fun is when you do JAB. We developed a strong connection with the Kovid vaccine. My spouse and I took the first dose. You are the ideal person to receive a vaccination, or someone you know who is at the right age for the vaccine can be of help to him.

Vaccination is the best option for preventing such diseases and the best way to do so is to get them vaccinated.

