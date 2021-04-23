Jets Mock Draft 2021: Building Zach Wilson’s ideal landing spot | TMT

The New York Jets appear to be headed in the precise path after hiring Robert Saleh and signing key free brokers similar to Carl Lawson and Corey Davis. Nevertheless, the quarterback place is a evident want, and within the NFL Draft, they have to enhance upon a supporting solid that allow Sam Darnold down. On this Jets 7-Spherical 2021 Mock Draft, we attempt to just do that. So who will be a part of Zach Wilson in New York?

New York Jets Submit-Free Company 7-Spherical Mock Draft

Spherical 1, Decide 2: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Spherical 1, Decide 23: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Spherical 2, Decide 34: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

Spherical 3, Decide 66: Michael Carter, RB, UNC

Spherical 3, Decide 86: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

Spherical 4, Decide 106: Patrick Jones, EDGE, Pitt

Spherical 5, Decide 146: Drake Jackson, C, Kentucky

Spherical 5, Decide 154: Quintin Morris, TE, Bowling Inexperienced

Spherical 6, Decide 186: Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest

Spherical 6, Decide 226: Israel Mukuamu, S, South Carolina

Jets 2021 NFL Mock Draft | Decide-by-pick evaluation

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

At this cut-off date, Zach Wilson to the Jets appears to be written in Sharpie. City Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars will hand the reigns to Trevor Lawrence, leaving New York with a number of intriguing choices.

North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and Ohio State’s Justin Fields, my private desire, are each choices as properly. Nonetheless, so long as Mac Jones isn’t the decide, there might be causes for optimism. That hopefulness spurns from Wilson’s, and the aforementioned passers’, capacity out of construction, unbelievable arm expertise, and total athleticism.

Wilson is arguably probably the most constant pure passer within the class, touting accuracy to all ranges of the sector. Exterior of the pocket, he’s all the time a menace to make magic occur. There are shades of Patrick Mahomes in his recreation, although Drew Lock could also be the most effective stylistic comparability for him.

So far as his weaknesses go, Wilson is fairly uncooked above the shoulders. He hardly ever confronted strain in 2020, and his 2019 wasn’t spectacular. He’s struggled to get previous his first learn at occasions, lacking open receivers downfield. His aggressiveness will doubtless shine vibrant in key moments however could make him unstable and turnover-prone within the NFL.

All in all, the Jets are getting a dynamic quarterback with unbelievable upside. He’s as dangerous as any QB prospect in current reminiscence, however Mike LaFleur’s wide-zone scheme will work to mitigate his weaknesses. Anticipate a number of play-action passes and an identical quantity of bumps within the street, regardless of how he seems.

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

It’s no secret the Jets want to handle the offensive line in some capability. Making life troublesome for younger passers isn’t a recipe for fulfillment, and it appears they’ve realized their lesson. Regardless of not needing a deal with as badly as a guard, New York takes Teven Jenkins with the No. 23 total decide on this Jets 7-Spherical 2021 Mock Draft.

George Fant’s play final 12 months was equally inspiring and stunning, so it is smart to query his sustainability. They chase upside in Jenkins, who very similar to Mekhi Becton, is already unbelievable within the run recreation. He’s not a completed product, however he supplies appreciable upside as a cross blocker. Jenkins is exceptionally sturdy and an elite finisher as properly.

Joe Douglas could have a sort in the case of offensive linemen. Freakishly sturdy and athletic is a pleasant mixture, and at 23, they discover simply that. This decide provides them among the finest younger deal with pairings within the league.

Now, Jenkins isn’t any Penei Sewell, as his inventory would recommend. He’s nonetheless a work-in-progress however tasks properly for granted deal with in LaFleur’s offense. His 9.74 Relative Athletic Rating (RAS) helps embody his ceiling. From a worth perspective, New York hits the nail on the top.

Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

Lastly, the protection is addressed. On this Jets 7-Spherical 2021 Mock Draft, New York opts to spice up their fallible cornerback group. Ifeatu Melifonwu noticed a fast rise in his draft inventory, and although it might have fallen in current weeks, he’s proficient sufficient to be a starter from the bounce.

Melifonwu’s freakish athleticism is paying homage to his brother, Obi, although Ifeatu possesses the upper flooring. He has official abilities as a boundary nook and might deal with obligations in single-high and low zones. His dimension and pace assist him erase opposing X receivers and get to the soccer. Melifonwu can thrive on the line of scrimmage, particularly in opposition to smaller targets.

His 9.69 RAS is gorgeous, although I’m not offered on his fluidity. Thus, I don’t suppose he’ll see a lot time within the slot. Anyhow, the remainder of his athletic profile is there in spades. Like most younger corners, Melifonwu will doubtless wrestle early on, however I’m offered on his potential. The Jets want competent our bodies of their secondary; his potential is merely a lift.

Michael Carter, RB, UNC

Regardless of New York having one of many worst operating again teams in the complete league, I wouldn’t assure they take one. There are premium positions requiring an inflow of expertise, and it might be foolish to waste worthwhile picks on a again in immediately’s NFL local weather. Moreover, after Day 2, there will not be many inspiring prospects left on the place.

Nevertheless, on this Jets 7-Spherical 2021 Mock Draft, they choose Michael Carter. A companion in crime to potential top-50 decide Javonte Williams, Carter has the expertise to be a beginning operating again, with out the draft-day price ticket.

Carter is a well-rounded again who can do all of it. Regardless of missing within the dimension division, he brings sufficient energy and flashes stable fundamentals in cross safety. His footwork and imaginative and prescient are spectacular. He affords good contact stability, pace, burst, and agility.

Carter compares properly to Chase Edmonds, a method of operating again we’ve seen achieve wide-zone offenses. His body could maintain him from being a real workhorse, however he tasks favorably because the lead again in a committee.

Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

Douglas loved a pleasant draft final 12 months by making the most of proficient gamers dropping down boards. Final 12 months, Denzel Mims, Ashtyn Davis, and Bryce Corridor all fell too far. This 12 months, a candidate for such a slide is Dylan Moses.

As soon as a top-five prospect, Moses has all however fallen out of first-round consideration. He’s struggled not solely with the presence of accidents however together with his efficiency whereas enjoying by means of them. If groups aren’t satisfied he’ll return to his 2018 self, he might very properly discover himself accessible at decide 86.

At his greatest, Moses is an athletic linebacker that may tackle MIKE obligations and be a star in protection. He’s proven the power to match tight ends and operating backs with ease. In zone protection, he makes his presence felt over the center and isn’t a legal responsibility on third down.

Moreover, we’ve seen the impression an incredible linebacker can have on a Saleh-led protection. If Moses can play at a stage near Fred Warner, the Jets protection could possibly be elite. Though it’s not a particularly worthwhile place, operating out C.J. Mosley, Blake Cashman, and Jarrad Davis isn’t anyone’s thought of faultless. Right here, they will chase upside whereas filling an enormous want.

Patrick Jones, EDGE, Pitt

The Jets’ inside line of defense is a vibrant spot on the roster, however their edge rushers definitely will not be. Including Lawson was important to the protection, however securing him a companion is equally essential. Patrick Jones may be that man for Gang Inexperienced.

He could be a rotational piece, particularly early on. Nonetheless, Jones’ prowess as a technician lends itself to starter-level upside, even with out elite athleticism. He isn’t significantly explosive, however he is aware of how you can get to the quarterback.

As a cross rusher, he attracts stylistic comparisons to the likes of Chandler Jones. The chance of hitting to that diploma in Spherical 4 of this Jets 7-Spherical 2021 NFL Mock Draft isn’t doubtless. Nonetheless, a high-floor prospect with official starter potential is much from a attain on Day 3.

Drake Jackson, C, Kentucky

This choice is probably going the ultimate starter chosen for New York, although that’s extra of a referendum on their inside offensive line. Their guard scenario is dismal. Bringing in Drake Jackson to step in at heart might permit Connor McGovern to slip over at guard and enhance his play.

If in any respect attainable, killing two birds with one stone can be a large enhance to the Jets’ offensive line. Jackson is the most effective participant accessible, affords guard/heart versatility, and has a excessive flooring. Even when he doesn’t have the ceiling of different picks, he presents reliable worth.

Quintin Morris, TE, Bowling Inexperienced

The tight finish room in New York flat out stinks. Subsequently, we attempt to add some juice to it on this Jets 7-Spherical 2021 Mock Draft. Quintin Morris is a small-school tight finish that might make some noise in LaFleur’s offense.

Morris ran a 4.66 40-yard sprint, making him probably the most athletic of the potential Jets’ tight ends. His athleticism can assist him separate and generate yardage after the catch.

Sadly, there are a number of the explanation why he’s accessible at No. 154 total. Morris is an unfinished product who stands at 6-foot-2. He’s small, and it reveals in his struggles as a blocker. He gained’t see many appears in-line, limiting his versatility.

Morris tasks as a backup tight finish with the athletic upside to place up acceptable numbers. In a room headlined by Chris Herndon and Tyler Kroft, that’ll do.

Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest

The Jets have a plethora of our bodies buried within the backside of their huge receiver depth chart, however there will not be many future contributors. Exterior of Braxton Berrios, none current intriguing choices to remain on the roster by Week 1.

Sage Surratt can step in as a WR5 and be their greatest depth possibility at X receiver. If Mims goes down, Wilson can flip to a big-bodied, jump-ball specializing receiver who can constantly win on the catch level. In flip, this provides to Wilson’s strengths as an aggressive passer.

Surratt poses wonderful strengths above the rim, however the remainder of his recreation runs skinny. He’s not as athletic as one would hope and can doubtless wrestle to separate on the subsequent stage. He’s arguably not dominant sufficient in contested-catch conditions to endure his shortcomings.

Israel Mukuamu, S, South Carolina

Ideally, the ultimate choice of this Jets 7-Spherical 2021 Mock Draft can be Kary Vincent Jr. With the requisite pace and athleticism, Vincent is sufficient to be a chess piece for Saleh. They may use somebody to slip inside and play security when needed. Sadly, the board didn’t fall favorably, and so they settled for South Carolina’s Israel Mukuamu.

Mukuamu had Day 2 hype early within the draft cycle. Since then, he’s seen his draft inventory plummet after struggling in 2020. The Gamecock has the ball abilities to see official manufacturing, although hopes for him on the boundary have dissipated. In the end, his size and abilities in zone protection might make him a flexible security asset for New York.

