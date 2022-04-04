Jets still alive mathematically but in need of a minor miracle

WINNIPEG – Do you want to be seen as part of the problem or as part of a potential solution?

It’s the stage the Winnipeg Jets face themselves after dropping a 3-2 decision to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night, their second consecutive defeat after putting together an 11-4-1 stretch that kept hope alive. kept.

Although everyone who spoke afterwards tried their best to be brave and say the right things, the harsh reality of what seems to be a lost season is coming to the fore.

With 12 games left in the regular season, the Jets are now five points behind the Dallas Stars, who still have three games to go.

Yes, jets survive here mathematically for some time, but it’s possible they’ll need to run the tables…