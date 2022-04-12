Jets take down Canadiens to continue ‘desperation mode’ playoff push

The Winnipeg Jets’ chances of making the playoffs are slim, but they have told the NHL they haven’t given up.

The Jets took a brief two-game road trip with a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. The victory came on the heels of a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators the night before.

Conor Hellebuch started both games back-to-back and made 23 saves in Monday’s win.

Jets interim coach Dave Lowry’s reasoning for a consistent start was simple.

“We’re still fighting for every game. We’re in frustration mode right now,” Lowry said. “If we had been in the playoff series and we were going back-to-back it would have been no different. That was the conversation, we understood that we have to win every game here and just take care of business every night.”