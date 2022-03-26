Jets top Blue Jackets in overtime after squandering lead with 14 seconds left

Nikolaj Ehlers scored a breakaway just 21 seconds into overtime, helping the Winnipeg Jets win 4-3 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.

Kyle Connor, who extended his points streak to 10 games, tossed the Ehlers for a single chance.

Columbus forward Oliver Björkstrand forced extra time with a power-play goal with 14 seconds on the clock after Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey was handed a controversial slashing penalty.

Brendan Goons and Adam Boquist also scored for the Blue Jackets in regulation.

Goals from Morrissey, Connor and Dominic Toninato gave the Jets a 3-2 lead in the final frame.

look | The Ehlers won it in the OT: