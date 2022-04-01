Jets vs Maple Leafs Odds, Pick and Prediction

With 16 games to go for the Toronto Maple Leafs, finishing second in a hyper-competitive division would be a huge boost to the playoffs. That’s why it’s important to score two points tonight versus the weary Winnipeg Jets team at the Scotiabank Arena.

The Jets aren’t out of the race for the playoffs, but a defeat tonight will certainly set them back.

Will Auston Matthews be able to score his 50th goal in front of the Toronto crowd tonight? Can the Jets cross a tough schedule spot after playing in Buffalo last night and playing without their leading goal-scorer in Kyle Connor (COVID)? Find out in our FREE NHL selections and predictions for the Jets vs. Maple Leafs.

