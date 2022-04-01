Jets vs Maple Leafs pick and odds: Back Toronto on the puck line

The Winnipeg Jets head to Toronto on Thursday for the second half of back-to-back matches in hopes of surviving a tough matchup against an explosive Maple Leafs team.

pre game story: Winning over rivals Boston Bruins and Atlantic division-leading Florida Panthers, which netted them 11 goals in total, the Maple Leafs face an opponent whose top point-producing forward and defenseman are in COVID-19 protocols.

Here are our best Jets vs Maple Leafs betting options for tonight’s game.

Overview of Jets vs. Maple Leafs

Maple Leaves -1.5 (-101)

Over 6.5 goals (-127)

Ilya Mikheev ever goal (+300)

Jets vs. Maple Leafs Picks

Best…