Jets vs. Senators – Game Recap – April 10, 2022

Ottawa, Ontario — Nikolaj Ehlers had one goal and two assists to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Paul Stastany and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Conor Hellebueck made 31 saves.

“It’s a goalkeeper win,” coach Dave Lowry said of Hellebuke. “He gave us a chance in the first round. He was legitimately probably the only one who started on time. He gave us a chance to go ahead and then he also made some big saves for us at the end of the game.

Brady Tkachuk had a pair of power-play goals for the Senators, coming off a 5-1 loss to the Rangers. Josh Norris also scored, while Mads Sogard blocked 21 shots in his second NHL debut.

