ENTERTAINMENT

JHA-W VS KAR-W Live Score Quarter Final-Match 1 Women’s Senior One Day Trophy Toss Winner & Scorecard

Avatar
By
Posted on
JHA-W VS KAR-W Live Score Quarter Final-Match 1 Women's Senior One Day Trophy Toss Winner & Scorecard



Hello, all the cricket enthusiasts, so, one of the most dominating women’s cricket leagues is showing some of the electrifying action of cricket with all of its matches. The ongoing season of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy has been executed a total of 12 matches since it has started. Now, it is scheduled for its next match between JHA-W vs KAR-W. It will be the 13th match of the league wherein Jharkhand Women will take over Karantaka Women. Well, Jharkhand is going for its first quarter finale match whereas Karanataka is all set to provide a stiff competition after confiscating victory in its last match.

JHA-W VS KAR-W Live Score Quarter Final-Match 1 Women's Senior One Day Trophy Toss Winner & ScorecardSaurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot got finalized for the upcoming clash of JHA-W vs KAR-W. The face-off will begin at 9:00 AM IST on 28 March 2021, Monday. Besides, the league is considered a women’s list A domestic cricket tournament. The previous season of the league has been canceled due to the crisis. Now, it has come back again with its all-new season. If we concern about the winning table we can see that Railways are the ultimate winner of the league. As the team won the league most of the seasons.

  • Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021
  • Teams: JHA-W vs KAR-W
  • Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
  • Date & Day: 29 March 2021, Monday
  • Timings: 9:00 AM

This is the 15th ongoing season of the league and Railways has won 11 seasons out of them. Railways are also the defending champion and the rest of the teams has to defeat the Railways in order to dethrone it. So, while coming to the upcoming match. Jharkhand Woman is looking forward to its first-quarter finale match against Karnataka Women. It is being assumed that the team is mounted with some of the fantastic players which can turn the table in the match.

Jharkhand Woman Playing XI: Ashwani Kumari, Indrani Roy, Durga Murmu, Niharika Prasad, Arti Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Mamta Paswan, Sonia Shyam, Rashmi Gudiya, Ritu Kumari, Ruma Kumari Mahato.

While coming to Karnataka Women, is going for its first quarter finale against Jharkhand Women. It confronts Tamil Nadu in the last match and finished up by winning the match by 86 runs. Karanataka made a score of 294 with a loss of 6 wickets in 50 overs and eliminate Tamil Nadu on the score of 208.

Karnataka Women Playing XI: Veda Krishnamurthy, Vellaswamy Vanitha, Divya Gnanananda, Rakshitha Krishnappa, Sahana Pawar, Chandu V, Akanksha Kohli, Sanjana Batni, Shishira Gowda, Anagha Murali, Nikki Prasad.

Both are the strongest team in the league and can give tremendous competition to each other. Grasping victory won’t be easy in this match for sure. As this match is the gateway for the finals. But, the winning depends on the performance of the team. The same can happen with the playing squad it can be changed by the officials. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for JHA-W vs KAR-W Live Score.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
293
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x