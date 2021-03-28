JHA-W VS KAR-W Live Score Quarter Final-Match 1 Women’s Senior One Day Trophy Toss Winner & Scorecard







Hello, all the cricket enthusiasts, so, one of the most dominating women’s cricket leagues is showing some of the electrifying action of cricket with all of its matches. The ongoing season of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy has been executed a total of 12 matches since it has started. Now, it is scheduled for its next match between JHA-W vs KAR-W. It will be the 13th match of the league wherein Jharkhand Women will take over Karantaka Women. Well, Jharkhand is going for its first quarter finale match whereas Karanataka is all set to provide a stiff competition after confiscating victory in its last match.

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot got finalized for the upcoming clash of JHA-W vs KAR-W. The face-off will begin at 9:00 AM IST on 28 March 2021, Monday. Besides, the league is considered a women’s list A domestic cricket tournament. The previous season of the league has been canceled due to the crisis. Now, it has come back again with its all-new season. If we concern about the winning table we can see that Railways are the ultimate winner of the league. As the team won the league most of the seasons.

Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021

Teams: JHA-W vs KAR-W

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Date & Day: 29 March 2021, Monday

Timings: 9:00 AM

This is the 15th ongoing season of the league and Railways has won 11 seasons out of them. Railways are also the defending champion and the rest of the teams has to defeat the Railways in order to dethrone it. So, while coming to the upcoming match. Jharkhand Woman is looking forward to its first-quarter finale match against Karnataka Women. It is being assumed that the team is mounted with some of the fantastic players which can turn the table in the match.

Jharkhand Woman Playing XI: Ashwani Kumari, Indrani Roy, Durga Murmu, Niharika Prasad, Arti Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Mamta Paswan, Sonia Shyam, Rashmi Gudiya, Ritu Kumari, Ruma Kumari Mahato.

While coming to Karnataka Women, is going for its first quarter finale against Jharkhand Women. It confronts Tamil Nadu in the last match and finished up by winning the match by 86 runs. Karanataka made a score of 294 with a loss of 6 wickets in 50 overs and eliminate Tamil Nadu on the score of 208.

Karnataka Women Playing XI: Veda Krishnamurthy, Vellaswamy Vanitha, Divya Gnanananda, Rakshitha Krishnappa, Sahana Pawar, Chandu V, Akanksha Kohli, Sanjana Batni, Shishira Gowda, Anagha Murali, Nikki Prasad.

Both are the strongest team in the league and can give tremendous competition to each other. Grasping victory won’t be easy in this match for sure. As this match is the gateway for the finals. But, the winning depends on the performance of the team. The same can happen with the playing squad it can be changed by the officials. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for JHA-W vs KAR-W Live Score.