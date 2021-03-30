Jharkhand Board Class 10 Admit Card 2021 Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in Check JAC Hall Ticket Call Letter

A piece of very important news for all the candidates who waiting for the admit card of Jharkhand class 10 board exams 2021. Recently, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Admit Card for all the candidates who ready to appear in the upcoming class 10 board exams 2021. Now, the candidates will be very easily downloaded their admit cards by visiting the official website of the board. A very huge number of candidates are waiting for the admit card because they want to get access to sit in the examination to clear their secondary exams.

The candidates will get the admit card on the official portal of JAC which is jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Downloading the admit card is necessary because if any candidate does not carry the admit card with him to sit in the exam then the candidate will not be allowed by the officials in the examination center to sit in the examination. So, it will be important to carry the physical copy of admit card to all the candidates to appear in the examination. Otherwise, here we will be providing all the information to download the Jharkhand Board Class 10 Admit Card 2021. You will very easily download your admit card without any doubt.

Candidates need to visit the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) which is jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

After you visit the homepage, click on the link where you read “Jharkhand Board Class 10 Admit Card 2021”.

When you successfully redirect to the new page then fill in your login details.

If you correctly fill in your login details then you will able to check your class 10 admit card 2021.

Take a printout of the Admit Card and download it for future reference.

If we talk about the exam dates of Jharkhand class 10 board exams 2021 then it will be supposed to start from 4th May 2021 and will end on 21st May 2021. Also, the examination will be held in the morning shift starts from 9:45 AM to 1:00 PM. Candidates need to carry their admit cards if they want to appear in the examination. Let us also tell you that almost 7 Lakh candidates are registered to appear for the Class 10 board exams. The official board has released the Jharkhand Board Class 10 Admit Card 2021 to give the right to all the candidates to sit in the examination. So, if you want to get more details then stay connected with us because we will update here every single piece of information related to the upcoming exams.