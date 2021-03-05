Jharkhand caste certificate online application | Registration Form, SC / ST / OBC Form

Caste certificate Jharkhand online registration | Jharkhand Caste Certificate Online Apply | Caste Certificate Jharkhand Registration Form | SC / ST / OBC Caste Certificate Form Download

Jharkhand Caste Certificate For making, the state government is providing online application facility to the citizens. The state government has started the online portal for the application of caste certificate. If the citizens of Jharkhand want to get their caste certificate, then they do not need to be told that now any citizen of Jharkhand can apply and get a certificate through this online portal. Citizens of the state who belong to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes (SC, ST, OBC category). They can avail this online facility.

Jharkhand caste certificate apply online

Through the caste certificate, the citizens of the state are officially identified with the caste. Caste certificate is only given to people belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled castes, and other backward classes (Caste certificate is only given to people belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and other backward classes.). Interested beneficiaries of Jharkhand Jharkhand Caste Certificate If you want to apply for construction, then you can easily apply online by visiting the official website of e-District Government of Jharkhand. India is moving rapidly towards complete digitization and in this order the application process of all certificates has been done online.

Objective of SC / ST / OBC Caste Certificate Jharkhand

As you know, before the introduction of this online facility, the citizens of the state had to visit government offices to get their or their family member’s caste certificate and had to face a lot of problems. Government of Jharkhand in view of problems Scheduled Castes Scheduled Tribes Other Backward Classes Caste certificate Jharkhand Online portal has been started to be built. Now people can apply online by going to the official website through the Internet from home. Now people will not have to go round the government offices to get caste certificates nor will they have to face any problems.

Jharkhand Caste Certificate 2021 highlights

Name of the scheme Jharkhand Caste Certificate Started by Government of Jharkhand Beneficiary People from SC / ST / OBC caste an objective Caste certificate through online Application Process Online Official website http://jharSHa.jharkhand.gov.in/

Benefits of caste certificate Jharkhand

Caste certificate is availed for getting a government job.

SC, ST, OBC caste certificate Caste certificate is a very important document for people related to it.

Caste certificate is required for the application of reserved seats.

Caste certificate is required for the application of TMT issued by the Central and various state governments under the reserved quota.

Jharkhand Cast The proof Letter You can also use it to get scholarships.

Jharkhand Caste Certificate Documents (Eligibility)

Applicant should be a permanent resident of Jharkhand.

The name of the applicant for the reserved category should be in the SC / ST, SEBC and OBC list issued by the Government of Jharkhand.

Applicant’s Aadhar Card

Address proof

Self attested manifesto

income certificate

Photo copy of voter ID

mobile number

Passport size photo

How to apply for Jharkhand caste certificate?

Interested beneficiaries of Jharkhand Cast The proof Letter If you want to apply for making, then follow the method given below.

First applicant of Jharseva official website will go on . After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On this home page Register ThisOur own The option of will appear. You have to click on this option. After clicking on this option, the form will open in front of you.

You have to fill all the information asked in this form like name, e-mail id, password, state, captcha code etc. After filling all the information you have to click on the button of Validate.

You must login after successful registration. To login you need to go to the home page. After visiting the home page you will log in Have to click on the option of

After this, you have to enter the e-mail ID and password and captcha code in the login form and click on the login button.

Now the list of available online services will be displayed in front of you. In this, you select the caste certificate, after this the application form will open in front of you, here you will have to submit the details according to the steps.

personal details

Caste Details

Authority statement

Relationship details

Address Details

Additional Information

After providing all the information, after checking the given information, fill the captcha code and click on submit. In the last step, you will get the application number, with the help of which you can check the status of the certificate.

How to apply for Jharkhand caste certificate offline?