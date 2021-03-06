Jharkhand Caste Certificate: Online Application, SC / ST / OBC Jharsewa Registration

Jharkhand Caste Certificate online registration, Caste certificate Jharkhand apply online, Caste certificate Jharkhand registration form and a step-by-step guide of the registration process will be provided to you. Government of Jharkhand has launched an official portal (jharsewa.jharkhand.gov.in) for the application of income, caste and residence certificates in online mode.

India is moving rapidly towards complete digitization and in this order the application process of all certificates has been made online. Earlier, in Jharkhand, government offices had to be visited for the application of any kind of certificate, but now citizens are benefiting from the online process. Citizens’ money and time are being saved by the online process through the Jharseva portal.

Jharkhand caste certificate application

Permanent residents of Jharkhand can complete the application process for any type of certificate sitting at home through the Jharkhand Official Portal (jharsewa.jharkhand.gov.in). The Indian constitution provides for special facilities for citizens belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Communities.

All these categories of people have the facility of reservation in government TMT, schools and other prestigious educational institutions, along with these people have many other facilities as per the constitution. To take advantage of all these facilities, youth belonging to scheduled castes and tribes caste certificate Letter It is required that, by this, people of backward communities can be identified and given the benefit of privileges.

Objective of SC / ST / OBC Jharkhand Caste Certificate

In India, young men and women belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes have special rights in the Constitution. In this situation, Caste Certificate is very essential to provide reservation related benefits to these young men and women. All that young SC / ST / OBC Caste Certificate They want to get Jharkhand built, they have to complete the application process through official website.

Caste certificate is important for availing reserved seats in Kendriya Vidyalayas and state and prestigious educational institutions.

Apart from this, caste certificate is also used for duty waiver.

Caste certificate is necessary for the application of reserved seats in the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha.

Caste certificate is required for the application of TMT to be issued under the reserved quota by the central and various state governments.

Similarly, the benefit of scholarship, and reservation of TMT can also be availed through caste certificate.

Highlights of the Jharkhand Jati Praman Patra

Services provided on Jharkhand Jharseva Portal

If you want to get information about the government services available on this online portal, then you can get the information by following steps-

Certificate service

Birth certificate

caste certificate

income certificate

death certificate

Local residence certificate

Income and property certificate

Marriage registration certificate

Social Security Pension Services

Old age pension scheme

Disability Pension Scheme

Widow pension scheme

external services

Election service

Consumer court service

Land Record Service

Services of Commerce Tax Department

Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperation

Department Services

Labor, planning, training and skills

Services of Development Department

Services of Energy Department

Service Grievance Redressal

Information about government services

Government services related forms

Online registration system for patients

Jharkhand Cast The proof Letter Of Benefit

You can use caste certificate for admission in government colleges and other educational institutions.

You can use caste certificate to get admission in government services and schools / colleges or universities etc.

This certificate can be used by the Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes to avail reserved seats.

In addition, AAP caste certificate can be used for scholarship in college and university.

Caste certificate is required for the application of various TMT by the central and state government.

SC, ST, OBC caste certificate Eligibility criteria

The process of caste proof (SC, ST, OBC Caste Certificate) application can be completed only by the permanent resident citizens of India.

Jharkhand Caste Certificate To be obtained, the applicant must have permanent residence in the state for a minimum of five years.

To be obtained, the applicant must have permanent residence in the state for a minimum of five years. The name of the applicant for the reserved category should be in the SC / ST, SEBC and OBC list issued by the Government of Jharkhand.

Required Document

Aadhar card

Self attested declaration form

Address proof

Copy of the letter

income certificate

SC / ST / OBC documents for reserved category

Documents of land mentioning reserved class.

Passport size photo

Recommendation letter of elected member / head for verification of caste

Jharkhand Caste Certificate – Cast The proof Letter Online Application The process

In case you fulfill the eligibility criteria given above, you can complete the process of applying for SC, ST, OBC Caste Certificate.

First Jharkhand Jharkhand official website (jharsewa.jharkhand.gov.in). After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

On the homepage of the website you will find “Register yourselfClick on the option of “. After clicking on this option, a form will open in front of you.

By entering all the information asked in this form like name, email id, password, state, captcha code etc. Valid Click on the button of.

Click on the button of. In the event of your registration being completed, you have to login to the website. For this, by visiting the homepage of the website log in Click on the button.

On the login page of the Jharseva Jharkhand official website, you have to enter the email id, password and captcha code given in the picture in the login form and click on the Login button.

You will see the list of available services in the website. You select the caste certificate from here, after this the application form will open in front of you, here you have to enter the details of the following information. personal details Caste Details Authority statement Relationship details Residential Address Details Additional Information

After checking the information you entered, fill the CAPTCHA code and click on the button of “Submit”.

You will get an application number on the screen with the help of which you can check the status of your application.

Jharkhand Caste Certificate – Cast The proof Letter Offline Application process

You have to go to your nearest tehsil office with all the relevant documents.

Here you have to get the application form from the concerned authority. You can also download the application form from the official website.

Now enter all the information asked in the application form and submit all the documents by attaching them with the application form.

After this, you will be given a acknowledgment slip, with the help of which you can check the status of the application.

Now after checking your application by the concerned authorities, you will be issued a caste certificate after approval.

Jharkhand Cast The proof Letter Application Event Of the inspection how doThe

You can check the SC, ST, OBC Caste Certificate application status through online, for this you have to follow the given steps.

First of all, go to the Jharkhand Jharkhand official website. On the homepage of the website you will find “Know the status of your applicationClick on the option of “.

Now you can easily check the application status by entering the recurring number / application number in the given space.

Jharkhand Cast The proof Letter download how doThe

Once approved by the concerned officer, you will be notified via SMS on the registered mobile number. you Official portal One can download the certificate by entering the acknowledgment number and acknowledgment date through. After the download is complete, the applicant can print a digitally signed certificate and use it for the necessary purpose.

Answers to key questions asked

What is the validity of Jharkhand caste certificate?

Now the Government of Jharkhand is promoting digitization under which an electronically generated caste certificate is being issued, which has a validity of two years.

How to get caste certificate if Khatiyan is not copied?

If you do not belong to the reserved category, you can get caste certificate in Bihar without a copy.

I belong to Scheduled Caste, can I get Caste Certificate Jharkhand without copying Khatian?

You can get information in this regard at the Tehsil office. You will get information about other options in Tehsil.