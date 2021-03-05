Jharkhand Guruji Kitchen Scheme 2021 to Replace CM Dal Bhat Yojana

Government of Jharkhand Has announced to launch Guruji Rasoi Yojana 2021 On 3 March 2021. The state Miracle minister praised the previous government. For the Chief Minister Dal Bhat Yojana and to take this initiative forward “Guruji Kitchen Yojana“Will be prepared. In this article, we will tell you about the complete details of the new meal scheme for the poor people in the state of Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Guruji Rasoi Yojana 2021

Presenting the Jharkhand Budget 2021, FM Rameshwar Oraon has announced the launch of Guruji Rasoi Yojana. In this scheme, the government will provide food in Rs. 5 poor people.

Guruji Kitchen to Replace Mukhyamantri Dal Bhat Yojana

The Jharkhand Chief Minister Dal Bhat Yojana was an initiative to provide nutritious food to the people of the state. Now the state government has announced to change the name of Dal Bhat Yojana to Guruji Rasoi Yojana. This new name is that of CM Hemant Soren’s father, Shibu Soren, whose JMM party supporters call him Guruji’s name.

The Finance Minister mentioned that a few years ago, he visited the Chief Minister Dal Bhat Kendras in remote locations in Gumla and Lohardaga districts. He himself dined at these centers once or twice. They served rice, lentils and vegetables. The quality of the food was good and hence, it was decided to strengthen the Jharkhand government’s earlier dal bhaat scheme.

More Guruji kitchen centers inaugurated in Jharkhand

Jharkhand State Government. Now Guruji will open more centers in the name of kitchen. At present, there are 377 Dal Bhat Kendras in 24 districts of the state. Of these, 11 Dal Bhaat centers operate as night centers. While the existing centers will remain, the Jharkhand government, through the new scheme, will increase its numbers and strengthen the infrastructure and improve the sanitation of the existing ones.

Implementation of Guruji Rasoi Yojana

These Chief Ministers Dal Bharat Centers are run by self-help groups which provide food to the following people: –

Rice

Pulses

The vegetables

gram

Soya chunks

The cost per plate under the Chief Minister Dal Bhat Scheme is Rs. 5. Food will be served for Rs. A plate in the same way as in Guruji Rasoi Yojana, but the nutritive value of food will be improved. state government. These SHGs will get Rs. Supplies rice. 1 per kg while the district administration procures pulses, fuel and other commodities through open tender. These centers typically feed between 50 and 200 people each day.

Launch Date for Guruji Rasoi Yojana

As per the formal launch date report of Guruji Rasoi, it is expected to be launched in the new financial year. Shibu, an accomplished parliamentarian and a former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, is also addressed by the JMM office bearers and his followers as Dishom Guru. Hence the existing CM Dal Bhat Yojana has been renamed to Guruji Rasoi.

Allocation of funds for Guruji Rasoi Yojana in Jharkhand

state government. The funds allocated for the Chief Minister Dal Bhat Yojana will be used for the implementation of the new Guruji Rasoi Yojana in Jharkhand. In the financial year 2019-2020, the then Raghubar Das government paid Rs. 70 crores for the scheme.

Launched in 2011 by former Chief Minister Arjun Munda, the scheme was strengthened during the tenure of Das (2014-2019). In urban areas, the non-profit organizations were roped in as part of a scheme to provide clean food at the rate of Rs 10 per plate. In the 2019 vote, Raghubar Das announced the introduction of the Mukhtantri Canteen Scheme when he came to power.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Annapurna Yojana (10 meal scheme) is now closed

Earlier, the Chief Minister Annapurna Yojana was started under the leadership of former CM Raghubar Das, Government of Jharkhand. The scheme was started to provide food to poor people which has now stopped. Under this Chief Minister Annapurna Yojana, the state government. Providing fresh and complete food to the hungry people for just Rs. 10. In the first phase, Govt. Started a pilot project of Rs. 10 meal scheme in Ranchi, Dumka, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Bokaro and Palamu which was extended in later stages. The scheme was launched to reduce infant mortality (IMR) and to ensure proper nutrition to all, especially women and children.

Source / reference link: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/ranchi/guruji-kitchen-to-be-launched-soon/articleshow/81336415.cms

