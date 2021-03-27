Jhund Hindi Movie 2021 Cast, Teaser, Trailer, Songs, Release Date, 2021 – Tech Miracle

LATEST

Jhund Hindi Movie 2021 Cast, Teaser, Trailer, Songs, Release Date, 2021

Jhund Hindi Movie 2021 Cast, Teaser, Trailer, Songs, Release Date, 2021

Jhund ‘Hindi Film : Jund is a movie written and directed in Bollywood Nagaraj ManjuleBhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, Raj Hiramat, Savita Raj Hiramat, Nagaraj Manjule, Karje Kulkarni and Meenu Arora co-produced the movie beneath the banner of D-Collection, Tandava.

The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Dosar and Ringu Rajguru within the lead roles. Music director Ajay-atul Songs and background music for this film. The movie’s cinematographers and editors are Sudhakar Reddy and Amitabh Shukla, respectively.

Swarm Hindi Film

Director Nagaraj Bopatrav Manjule
Creator
  • Bhushan Kumar
  • Krishan kumar
  • Raj Hiramath
  • Savita Raj Hiramath
  • Nagaraj Manjule
Script Nagaraj Bopatrav Manjule
Fashion Play
Story Nagaraj Bopatrav Manjule
Profitable
Music Ajay-atul
Cinematograph Sudhakar reddy
Writer Amitabh Shukla
Building system
  • T collection
  • Archie films
  • Imports
Date of publication June 18, 2021
Language: Hindi Hindi
