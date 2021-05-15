Jilla Telugu Movie World Television Premiere Check WTP Channel Name Date & Time







Hold your excitement for this Eid as one of the biggest blockbuster Jilla featuring two of the most prestigious stars of the South Entertainment Industry including Mohanlal and Thallapathy Vijay. The Television Premier of Jilla is all on its way to hot your idiot box to make your festival much more entertaining. Well, all the prime sources of entertainment are going the extra mile to retain the level of enticement. In this grim crisis where most of the states are in lockdown, Sun Tv is assuring entertainment. So, drop your plan of going outside and celebrate with Jilla Television Premiere.

The World Television Premiere of Jilla scheduled to enchant you at 6:30 PM on Sun TV on 15 May 2021, Saturday. The film arrived at the box office along with huge expectations. The film screened in France, Singapore, and Canada on 9 January 2014 whereas it slated for its worldwide theatrical release on 10th January 2021. It received mostly positive reviews from the critics. The narration, direction, lead performance, and BGM highly praised by the critics. Alongside critics, it also got a lucrative response from the audience that assist the movie to fetch abundant figures at the box office.

As far as we concern as the box office collection of the movie witnessed a whopping opening with ₹10 million alone in Tamil Nadu. Along with Tamil Nadu, it also opened with a boom at the Kerala box office either. It achieved a milestone of performing on 100 days in theatres on 19 April 2014. It assembled ₹120 crores by its termination from the box office against a production budget of ₹50 crores. It emerged as one of the successful movies of the year. Later, it got released in Japan in the previous year and emerged as a commercial success.

The films revolve around a dispute between a criminal don and his adopted son who is a police officer and all on his way to thrash the crime and corruption after a violent incident. As we mentioned it arrived with a huge assumption, it reckoned that it would receive immense support from the audience because of its splendid star cast including Mohan Lal and Vijay in the prominent roles.

Along with them, Kajal Aggarwal is appearing as a leading lady in the movie. So, we remind you to seize the entertainment with Jilla WTP on Sun Tv at 6:30 PM this Saturday. Stay in the loop with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on Zilla World Television Premiere.