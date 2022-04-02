Jim Carrey Alicia Silverstone: 1997 Video, Explained.

In 2012, Carey met Irish makeup artist Kathriona White. The couple dated and called off until September 2015, when he ended his life.

Nine days ago both of them had a breakup.

Carey was a pallbearer at her funeral, and in a statement said she was “deeply saddened by the passing of my dear Cathriona”.

White’s estranged husband Mark Burton and his mother, Brigid Sweetman, later sued the then-55-year-old actor, claiming that the actor supplied White with prescription drugs, contributing to his fatal overdose. Happened.

In the lawsuit, Burton alleged that Carey obtained “highly addictive” drugs illegally under the pseudonym Arthur King. The lawsuit claims that after receiving the prescription drugs, Carey gave them to White, who played a role in his death.

Carey filed a countersuit claiming that…