Jim Carrey Calls Hollywood “Spineless” After Will Smith’s Oscar Slap

Jim Carrey has decided to weigh in on the infamous Will Smith Oscar slap.

in an interview with CBS MorningGayle King, Canadian actor slammed Hollywood for cheering for Smith after winning the Academy Award for Best Actor soon after being slapped.

“I was sick,” Carey told King on Tuesday. “I was sick of the standing ovation. Hollywood is completely spineless, and it really felt like it was a really clear sign that we are no longer a good club.”

Slap on Sunday night happened when comedian Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, something she had to do in light of her alopecia, an issue she spoke out openly about. social media,

