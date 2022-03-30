Jim Carrey criticizes Will Smith for his hit on Chris Rock at the Oscars

Controversy raged during the 94th edition of the Oscars this weekend, when “Best Actor” nominee Will Smith took the stage after cracking a nasty joke and physically assaulted comedian Chris Rock. Pinkett Smith.

Facing this situation, many celebrities gave their opinion on what happened, One of them was comedian Jim Carrey.who criticized Smith’s aggressive response and claimed that it was disgusting to see people cheering for him after acting in an unfortunate act of violence.

Will Smith slams Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars and bursts into tears

In an interview for the ‘CBS This Morning’ programme, Jim Carrey revealed his position on…