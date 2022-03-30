Jim Carrey 'disgusted' by Will Smith's reaction

actor Jim Carrey Fragile both of his associates Will Smith like the film industry for subsequent starring episodes and Chris Rock Feather 94th Oscar Awards Ceremony.

Smith winning a statuette for Best Actor for his role in King Richard: A Conquering FamilyHit the rock for a comment made about Jada Pinkett Smith: The comedian made fun of the actress’s shaved head, who has alopecia.

Speaking to CBS, Carey said he was “disgusted” by the standing ovation during Smith’s Oscar-winning speech.

,The standing ovation surprised me. hollywood is just cowardAnd I really felt like it was a clear sign that we’re not a good club anymore,” Carey said in the midst of promoting his new…


