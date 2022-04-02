Jim Carrey ‘done enough’ and is ready for retirement

This is not an April Fool’s joke. Or at least we hope not.

Jim Carrey has accidentally dropped a potential bombshell: He’s “quite serious” about retiring from acting. After making films for the last 40 years, Carey said that he has grown up to enjoy a quiet life.

“I think so, and it’s something you’d never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists, I’ve had enough. I’ve done enough. I’m enough,” said 60-year-old Carrie. Said during a recent interview “reach hollywood,

The actor was being interviewed about his latest film, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”, which will premiere in theaters on April 8. The reporter told him that country singer Dolly Parton wanted Carey to play her musical partner, Porter Wagner, in her biopic. While Carey expressed her admiration for Parton, she…