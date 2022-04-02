Jim Carrey is “quite serious” about retiring from acting

Jim Carrey It seems that he has enough for show business. prolific comedian told reach hollywood That she is “serious enough” about retiring from acting, simply, “I’ve done enough.”

Subject This material can also be viewed on the site Born From.

Carey shared the news while promoting her next film, sonic the hedgehog 2, After being called the legend of that country dolly parton She said she wants her former musical partner Porter to play Wagner in the Carrie Parton biopic.

“That’s a lovely thing,” Carrie caught on in surprise. “But I’m retiring.” When asked if he was getting serious, Carey doubled down. “I’m getting serious enough, yes.” Bruce Almighty The star went on to say that his retirement is not written in stone: “It depends. If…