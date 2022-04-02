Jim Carrey may be retiring from acting

The same week when it was revealed that Bruce Willis was retiring from acting after suffering aphasia, Jim Carrey announced that he was taking a break from activity, which could be definitive.

“I retire”, where famous actor In an interview with the site reach hollywood, The protagonist until a “dream” and ideal project arises ace ventura Assured that he has no intention of continuing his illustrious and successful career in Hollywood. “I love to paint,” he revealed.

60 year old star liar liar He has been honest about his career and said that he is practically with it, as he clarified that he can only consider a return if he gets calls from figures, for example, Dolly…