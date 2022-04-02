Jim Carrey ‘quite serious’ about retiring from acting: ‘I’ve had enough’ – National

Canadian actor and comedian Jim Carrey has announced that he is “quite serious” about ending his acting career.

in an interview with reach hollywood to promote the upcoming release of sonic the hedgehog 2 — where the actor is reprising his role as the villainous Robotnik — 60-year-old Carey said he plans to retire from the big screen.

“Well, I’m retiring,” Carey said casually, adding that he was “quite serious” about it.

Asked if he would reconsider on some occasions, Carey said “it depends.”

“If the angels bring in some kind of script that’s written in gold ink that tells me it’s going to be really important for people to see it, then I…