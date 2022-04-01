Jim Carrey says he is retiring after Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Jim Carrey has revealed that he plans to retire from his decades-long acting career following the release of his latest film sonic the hedgehog 2Which hit theaters today (April 1).

While promoting the second installment of the film, Carey was asked to respond to comments made by Dolly Parton that she wanted the actor to play her former musical partner, Porter Wagner, in a biopic about her life. .

Actor and comedian told Reach Although Dolly’s wishes were a “beautiful thing”, she is “retiring”. Host Kit Hoover asked if this surprising revelation was a joke, he replied, “I’m serious enough”.

Paramount

Connected: sonic the hedgehog 3 Classic character spin-off in the works

When next…