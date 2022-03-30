Jim Carrey says he would have sued Will Smith for $200m for that Oscar change

Will Smith weighs in on Jim Carrey in the Oscar drama

If he had been in place of Chris Rock, Jim Carrey said he would sue Will Smith for $200 million.

Will took to the stage at the Oscars on Sunday night and slapped Chris in the face for a joke he made about his wife, Jada.

while promoting sonic the hedgehog 2 Feather CBS Mornings Along with Gayle King, Jim was asked his opinion on what happened at the Oscars.

“I got sick from the standing ovation,” he said, referring to Will’s Best Actor win after the incident.

“I felt like Hollywood was just a backbone and it really felt like, oh, that’s a really clear sign that we’re not a good club anymore.”

Should Will have been taken out of the venue?

