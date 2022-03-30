Jim Carrey ‘sick’ of Hollywood’s reaction to Will Smith, slaps Chris Rock – National

Canadian actor Jim Carrey had many choice words about the now infamous Oscars moment when Will Smith took to the stage to slap Chris Rock after a comedian joked about Smith’s wife’s hair during the broadcast .

Carey, 60, told CBS’ Gayle King that he was “sick” not only by Smith’s actions, but by Hollywood celebrities who still gave Smith a standing ovation for his Best Actor win. King Richard.

“Hollywood is just spineless a lot And it felt like it was a really clear sign that we are no longer a good club,” Carey said.

Carey said that Smith should have been taken out of the venue after the slap, even as he should have been arrested.