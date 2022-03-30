Jim Carrey ‘sick’ of Oscar’s standing ovation for Will Smith

Jim Carrey has slammed Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at Sunday night’s Academy Awards — and targeted a “spineless” audience of A-listers who later gave the actor a standing ovation.

“I was sick. I got sick from the standing ovation,” Carey told Gayle King A “CBS Mornings” interview which aired on Tuesday.

Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in “King Richard” just minutes after attacking The Rock, in which the crowd jumped out of their seats to cheer for the star.

“Hollywood is completely spineless and it really felt like it was a really clear sign that we’re not a good club anymore,” Carey, 60, told King about the audience’s warm welcome to Smith.

