Jim Carrey sickened by ‘Spineless’ Oscar audience

Jim Carrey has said that audiences at the Oscars were “spinless” at the Oscars to give Will Smith a standing ovation for his Best Actor win, minutes after he slapped Chris Rock, adding that he was “sick of what he saw.” ” Were.

The actor said that Smith should have been arrested after hitting the comedian after storming the stage and joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith has since described his behavior as “unacceptable and unforgivable”, and said he was ashamed of his actions.

Carey told US Breakfast Show while discussing her reaction to the events at the ceremony cbs this morning: “I got sick, I got sick with a standing ovation.

“I realized that Hollywood is completely spineless and really felt like it was a really clear sign that we’re not a good club…