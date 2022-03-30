Jim Carrey sickened by Will Smith’s standing ovation

Funnyman Jim Carrey criticized those who came soon after slapping Chris Rock for giving Will Smith a standing ovation after his Best Actor win at Monday’s Oscars ceremony.

The Rock’s joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s haircut leaving Smith caused shock waves around the world.

She has a lack of hair due to alopecia.

Moments after the attack, Smith won his first Oscar for his role in King Richard, followed by an emotional speech where he called for protecting his family.

Later, he was given a standing ovation, something which Carey did not like.

“I was sick. I got sick from a standing ovation,” he told Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

“Hollywood is completely spineless and it really felt like it was a really clear sign that we’re not…