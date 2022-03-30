Jim Carrey slams ‘Spineless’ audience at Oscars for clapping Will Smith after infamous Chris Rock slap

Actor Jim Carrey has criticized Oscar audiences for giving Best Actor winner Will Smith a standing ovation just minutes after Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock.

Smith now famously hit Rock in the face after being annoyed by a joke made by Rock about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith,

Watch in the video above: Jim Carrey draws ‘Spineless’ Oscar audience to Will Smith’s standing ovation

Minutes after shocking slap on stage, Smith wins Best Actor King Richard — and received a standing ovation from Hollywood audiences.

Carey, 60, has now called on “Spineless” audiences at the Dolby Theater to praise the actor after his actions.

appearing on CBS Morning Gayle King…