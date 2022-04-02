Jim Carrey wants to move away from acting

Whether you like it or not, it can’t be denied that the actor Jim Carrey There has been success with both comedy and more serious subjects. Although without a doubt, he will always be remembered for his character in “Ace Ventura”, “The Mask”, “Dumb and Dumber” or “The Truman Show”.

Now, at the age of 60, he has assured that he only hopes to end the tour with the film “Sonic”, so that “His retirement from acting takes effect“, as he said in an interview reach hollywood,

Confronting this statement, he assured that he “loves my quiet life so much and, putting color on the canvas, I love my spiritual life and I think that – and that’s something you’ve never heard of.” Won’t hear from another celebrity in time – I’ve had enough”.