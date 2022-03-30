Jim Carrey’s harsh reflection on what happened to Will Smith, what did he say?

April’s arrival brings several premieres to its credit, one of them being sonic 2, The sequel to the hit 2020 film brings back Sega’s Hedgehog and Baddie Doctor Robotnikexplained by Jim Carrey, The actor was recently interviewed for the premiere of Sonic and during the conversation, the subject of the Oscars specifically touched on Will Smith’s position with Chris Rock slapping him.

During the award ceremony, the comedian Chris Rock class started best documentary, To suit his style, Rock joked with the attendees, but One of them didn’t like Jada Pinkett at all already Will Smith, It so happens that the comedian cited the actress’s shaved look as a product of the alopecia suffered by Jada. comment started ira de villoHe who has not hesitated, he knows…