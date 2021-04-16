Jim Goodwin handed three-match touchline ban

The Buddies boss had claimed referee Don Robertson “value” his facet a spot within the prime six.

St Mirren supervisor Jim Goodwin has been handed a three-match touchline ban, one suspended, for a misconduct cost. The Buddies boss claimed referee Don Robertson had “value” his crew a spot within the prime six after handing Hamilton a controversial late free-kick of their remaining Premiership match earlier than the break up. Accies levelled which allowed St Johnstone to beat the Paisley males to the ultimate place within the prime half of the desk.

Goodwin was despatched off after the ultimate whistle for arguing concerning the determination and stated: “I believe he is value us a top-six place and much too many occasions we discover ourselves sitting right here speaking about the usual of refereeing.”

Earlier than the Scottish Soccer Affiliation disciplinary listening to on Thursday, the previous St Mirren captain had backtracked a bit, saying: “In hindsight, it wasn’t simply Don Robertson’s fault. I nonetheless do not agree with the free-kick nevertheless it was our fault as a crew for not being organised to take care of the cross coming into the field.

“Typically you do and say issues when feelings get the higher of you however while you settle down you generally remorse.”

St Mirren’s subsequent two video games are at house to Inverness within the Scottish Cup on Friday and Ross County away within the Premiership subsequent Wednesday.

Goodwin was charged underneath Disciplinary Rule 203: No member of Group Workers shall commit Misconduct at a match.

The Irishman’s third match is suspended till thirty first December 2021, relevant provided that he breaches Disciplinary Rule 203 inside this era.

An announcement on St Mirren’s official web site learn: “St Mirren can verify that supervisor Jim Goodwin has been issued a three-match suspension after breaching Disciplinary Rule 203 within the match in opposition to Hamilton Academical on Saturday twentieth March.

“Jim will serve two matches instantly starting with tomorrow night time’s match in opposition to Inverness Caledonian Thistle with an additional match suspended till thirty first December 2021.”

The disciplinary listening to concerning Raith Rovers’ Iain Davidson’s alleged discriminatory feedback in the direction of Inverness attacker Nikolay Todorov has been adjourned till a later date.

The 37-year-old was charged with “extreme misconduct” after being despatched off following an aerial problem on Todorov final month.

He was hit with a five-game ban after he obtained two pink playing cards through the Championship encounter, which Thistle gained 1-0.

Earlier within the week, Inverness had vowed to “robustly defend” Todorov from an extreme misconduct cost from the identical recreation as they alleged the Bulgarian ahead was subjected to racist abuse.

Solicitor Aamer Anwar, performing on Todorov’s behalf, added: “Nikolay Todorov vehemently denies that he’s responsible of any misconduct. He sees the allegations as spurious and believes the details will converse for themselves at a full listening to sooner or later.”