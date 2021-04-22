Jim Goodwin keen to finish the season strongly

The Buddies are seventh within the desk.

Jim Goodwin says St Mirren are concentrating on a seventh-placed end to shut out the season strongly after beating Ross County 3-1. The Buddies simply missed out on the highest six of their closing match earlier than the break up, and had threatened to fall additional down the desk after shedding to Motherwell. However objectives from Lee Erwin, Ilkay Durmus and Jamie McGrath secured a come-from-behind victory away from dwelling in opposition to relegation-threatened County to revive their place on the head of the underside half.

And Goodwin would like to consolidate that place of their closing three league matches.

“After lacking out on the highest six, we reassessed the state of affairs and we set new targets,” Goodwin mentioned.

“Seventh is the place we wish to go, however will probably be troublesome as a result of we have got good groups like Dundee United and Motherwell in there competing with us.

“That is the place we wish to be, and we have by no means completed in seventh for the reason that Premiership was shaped so it could be a pleasant method to cap off the season.

“In the event you’d supplied me some extent earlier than tonight, contemplating the harm checklist we had, I may need taken it, however the boys had been good.”

Staggies supervisor John Hughes, then again, noticed his facet slip into the relegation play-off place after Kilmarnock’s 3–0 win over Dundee United.

The frustration for him was the simplicity of the objectives his staff conceded – and the truth that the frailties on the again gave the impression to be nothing new.

“Within the second half, it is the identical previous story – we will not maintain that again door shut,” he bemoaned.

“For me, it is not nice objectives, they’re self-inflicted. Our first line of defence needs to be from the entrance. The elemental stuff now we have to be higher at, however we have been saying that every one season.

“You possibly can coach all of it you want, they should do it on the pitch.”