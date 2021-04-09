Jim Jabir Speaks on Return to Siena

The hiring of Jim Jabir to coach the Siena Women’s Basketball program, is not a good hire, it’s a great hire. Jabir started his stellar coaching career at Siena in 1987 where he great success, and he’s won at the 5 other schools he’s coached at. He’s over qualified for a return to Siena, especially after winning stops at Dayton, Providence and Marquette. You leave Siena for those schools, but Jabir is return to Loudonville after taking is programs to eight NCAA Tournament Berths and one Elite Eight appearance. The Siena women’s program is long overdue to put their name atop the MAAC Conference, the hiring of Jabir is a good start.

Jabir has kept contact with Siena and the Athletic director and when the thought came up it seemed like a great place to come back to.

Coach has come to understand that achieving excellence at whatever level his satisfying. Winning the MAAC is just as satisfying as winning elsewhere which Jabir has a lot of experience in.

In terms of pointing the program in the right direction, it is important to develop a culture with the present players and recruit great players with great character.

It has been 31 years since Jabir last coached Siena and the campus is different now compared to when he was here last. He joked about that but summarized about how great the university is and how impressed he has been in the school’s strive for excellence.