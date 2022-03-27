Jim Larranaga creates history with Miami basketball win over Iowa State

Miami basketball reaches the Elite Eight for the first time at Iowa State by Alan Rubenstein

The Miami basketball team’s victory over Iowa State in the Midwest regional semifinals Friday night at the United Center in Chicago saw Jim Larranaga become the first head coach to reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament as a double-digit seed with two different events. Gave. , Laranaga led George Mason to the 2006 Final Four.

Miami has moved up to 10 seeded Elite Eight after a win over seventh-seeded USC in the first round, an upset over Midwest number two Auburn in the second round last Sunday and an 11th-place win…