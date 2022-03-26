Jim Larranaga makes history with Miami basketball win over Iowa State

Miami basketball reaches the Elite Eight for the first time at Iowa State by Alan Rubenstein

The Miami basketball team’s victory over Iowa State in the Midwest regional semifinals Friday night at the United Center in Chicago saw Jim Larranaga become the first head coach to reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament as a double-digit seed with two different events. Gave. , Laranaga led George Mason to the 2006 Final Four.

Miami has moved up to the Elite Eight following first-round wins over seventh-seeded USC, upset over Midwest number two Auburn in the second round last Sunday and 11th-seeded Iowa State on Friday night. George Mason reached the 2006 Final Four as an 11 seed.

