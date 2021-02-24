Jimbo Fisher Lands Arkansas’ No. 1 recruit for this season

Dryden Norwood Is a fantastic football player. Four-Star Cornerback ranked as the best player Whole states of arkansas And a is Bright future ahead of him.

Despite its local relations Fort Smith Northside High School, Norwood will not join the Razorbacks. Instead, he signed with another SEC team: The Texas A&M Aggies.







Dreyden Norwood is committed to Texas A&M

Dryden Norwood is seen by many Other Extraordinary Events, Which includes Auburn, Georgia, Kansas, Miami, Mississippi State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, TCU and Tennessee.

247Sports Composite It is believed that will end in Norwood FAYETTEVILLE, But he clearly did not agree with that forecast.

Jimbo Fisher Put together Solid recruitment class, And the Aggies will look to do some damage next season.

Norwood will join fellow Four-Star recruits Pronounce harmonos And three star prospect Tyric Chapel In the secondary. He will get a chance to work with the defensive backs coach TJ TMTing Meat the rest of his game.

Can Texas A&M beat Alabama? They have come close in recent years, but the Crimson Tide are still king in the SEC. Color workers like Norwood will try to change this.

Dryden Norwood Highlights

Dryden Norwood is an excellent defensive back, but he was not limited to one side of the ball in high school. Norwood Also took reps at quarterback.

He brought Northside to the playoffs thanks to his two-pronged ability, but would remain at the corner for the Aggies.

Scouting reports suggest that Norwood is an outstanding playwright with solid agility, but that Need to get better at coverage. With this in mind, his NFL aspirations may not yet be an unavoidable reality, but he still has plenty of time to improve.

Dreyden is a solid starting base for Texas A&M in Norwood. If he can use his ability over the next few seasons, he will become a part of the Aggies’ defense.