Jimmy Allen recalls facing racism on country radio

during conversation with CBS Mornings‘ On Friday (April 8) Nate Burleson, Jimmy Allen reflected on the obstacles they faced as a black artist in the country genre and the impact their family – specifically, the lessons learned from their mother – had on them dealing with racism help he is facing in the industry.

In particular, Allen recalls a time when he encountered racism on a trip to a country radio station.

“There was this guy who worked at this radio station told me straight away that he didn’t like black people,” Singer says. “But luckily he’s no longer in the radio. And country radio played my music.”

But Allen didn’t let this experience overwhelm him. “I’m not gullible about the fact that there are people all over the world who don’t like other people” [their] skin complexion. I understood. But why would…