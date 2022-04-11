Jimmy Allen Top 24 . K joins up with Mike Parker

His voice may have been enough to take him to heaven, but now your vote decides whether he gets to the next round or not.

In the first “American Idol”, the Top 24 contestants performed on stage with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan in front of a live audience at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Kapoli, Hawaii.

Country music star and Season 10 contestant Jimmy Allen served as a mentor and helped the contestants prepare for their live debuts. “It’s all about figuring out what makes you special and what you can learn to apply your own songwriting skills and vocal ability,” Allen said. “Let’s have fun, try some new things and make some music.”

Here’s what went down:

‘American Idol’ reveals top 24, Shocked by former homeless singer Lady…