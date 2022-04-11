Jimmy Allen’s spectacular journey from ‘American Idol’ to country music fame

American Idol 2022 live shows are fast approaching and this week, the top 24 are battling for a spot in the top 20, with dreams of making the top 14 more live shows. Helping judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan make their decisions are some of the biggest names in the music world, including Jimmy Allen and Bebe Rexha.

On the Sunday, April 10 episode, Jimmy Allen burst into tears after contestant Mike Parker performed his hit song “Best Shot” and shared that Allen encouraged him to pursue country music as a black artist. inspired.

Alan’s no stranger to the world American IdolHaving first auditioned for the show once and since then has had a wonderful journey American Idol to country music fame.

Born in 1985 in Milton, Sussex County, Delaware, Allen moved to…