Jimmy Butler and Erik Spoelstra got into a screaming match in the huddle vs. Warriors

heat of miami Star Jimmy Butler and head coach Eric Spoelstra had a heated argument and were stopped by Heat players during the third quarter of Miami’s loss. Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

The Warriors, playing without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Drummond Green, still stole a surprise victory from the former’s top seed. Two days ago, the Heat lost Philadelphia 76ers Without Joel Embiid or James Harden in the lineup. There is clearly something wrong in Miami right now, and it all spilled onto the court as Golden State were in the middle of a 19-0 run.

Butler and Spoelstra started shouting at each other in the huddle. Heat veteran Udonis Haslem – who has been more of an assistant coach than a player in recent years – got…

