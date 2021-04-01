“Jimmy Butler had his Rolex on when he was beating the Timberwolves first team”: Jamal Crawford adds to the legend of how the Heat star forced a trade from Minneapolis | The SportsRush

LATEST

"Jimmy Butler had his Rolex on when he was beating the Timberwolves first team": Jamal Crawford adds to the legend of how the Heat star forced a trade from Minneapolis

Jamal Crawford described how Jimmy Butler took on the Wolves’ starting lineup with third-stringers while having his Rolex on his wrist.

Butler is a man of the people – a cult figure with a standing of his own. His style of play doesn’t scream out ‘SUPERSTAR’ when you watch him in action. But he’s best described by those who’ve played with and against him.

Butler made it to the NBA by beating incredible odds all through life. It’s the reason why he doesn’t take himself too seriously – Jimmy knows he has to enjoy it while it lasts. Right now, he’s riding high on a wave of public and organizational support.

But there was a time when Jimmy Buckets was genuinely disillusioned with his situation. He demanded a trade away from the Wolves in the summer of 2018, but Tom Thibodeau refused to cave.

Jamal Crawford reveals the fascinating details of the infamous Jimmy Butler practice

Crawford was a teammate of Butler in the 2017-18 season, and he recalls how Jimmy called him up after the practice session in question on an appearance on Hot Clicks

“I was gone at that time. Remember, I only stayed one year,” Crawford said. “But Jimmy called me. He said, ‘Man, if you could have been at this practice here.’”

“He came to the practice, I believe, and they were kind of shocked to see him because I think he was coming off an injury. I’m going to tell you the coldest part, and I don’t know if Jimmy said this.”

“I think he had his Rolex on while he was killing everybody with the ball. I think he had a Rolex watch on while he was killing people, picking them apart in practice, and then walked off again. It was classic, from what I heard.”

