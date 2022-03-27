Jimmy Butler's Final Position for the Nets-Heat Game

Jimmy Butler’s Final Position for the Nets-Heat Game

The Brooklyn Nets are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Saturday evening, and the game will require them to take on the Heat’s best player, Jimmy Butler.

Butler was on the injury report as suspicious due to an ankle injury, but has now been upgraded to be available for games, and his condition can be seen in a tweet embedded below from the underdog NBA’s Twitter account. could.

Read Full News