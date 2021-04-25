LATEST

Jimmy Crute Career Earnings

Jimmy Crute Career Earnings

Apr 23, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jimmy Crute reacts whereas on the dimensions throughout weigh-ins for UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Area. Necessary Credit score: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports activities

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights solely – doesn’t embrace undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on on an occasion title for full payout for all fighters for that occasion

DWCS 14 – Jul 24/18 – W (Birchler) – $10,000 ($5,000 to indicate, $5,000 win bonus)

UFC Battle Evening: dos Santos vs Tuivasa – Dec 2/18 – W (Craig) – $23,500 ($10,000 to indicate, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 combat week incentive pay)*

UFC 234 – Feb 10/19 – W (Alvey) – $27,500 ($12,000 to indicate, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 combat week incentive pay)*

UFC Battle Evening: Cowboy vs Gaethje – Sept 14/19 – L (Cirkunov) – $23,500 ($20,000 to indicate, $3,500 combat week incentive pay)

UFC Battle Evening: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 23/20 – W (Oleksiejczuk) – $94,000 ($20,000 to indicate, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Efficiency of the Evening bonus, $4,000 fighter incentive pay)*

UFC Battle Evening: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie – Oct 18/20 – W (Bukauskas) – $98,000 ($22,000 to indicate, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Efficiency of the Evening, $4,000 combat week incentive pay)*

UFC 261 – Apr 24/21 – L (Smith) – $46,000 ($40,000 to indicate, $6,000 combat week incentive pay)*

Complete Profession Earnings: $322,500

