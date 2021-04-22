Jimmy Crute expects a ‘mauling’ of Anthony Smith

Jimmy Crute is raring for the chance to face Anthony Smith.

Crute had been calling for a top-ranked opponent and had his eyes set on Smith. To his luck, he obtained the matchup at UFC 261, and for Crute, he’s excited a man like Smith would face an up-and-comer.

“I really feel like plenty of these prime guys don’t need to struggle an up-and-comer. Me and Anthony had a back-and-forth on social media that was very respectful,” Jimmy Crute stated at media day. “To me, that confirmed he was prepared to struggle an up-and-comer like myself. To me, it was the highest-ranked man that I assumed would struggle me and the largest problem of an individual I assumed would struggle me.”

Smith has been made it recognized he has to struggle down till he strings some wins collectively. Nevertheless, for Crute, he’s assured he’ll get previous “Lionheart” and says it is going to be a mauling till he finishes him.

“A mauling, till I put him away,” Crute stated.

If Jimmy Crute does find yourself ending Anthony Smith he is aware of it will be an enormous win for him as he might get a top-five opponent subsequent. Nevertheless, Crute isn’t specializing in any of that as he is aware of he nonetheless must get previous Smith which is a really powerful problem. However, if he does, he is aware of that will be his breakthrough second and add some hype to his identify.

“Yeah, it’s positively going to be a breakthrough second, one in all many, I hope. I’m not pondering an excessive amount of concerning the second. I’ve obtained a job to do. I’ve obtained to struggle Anthony Smith,” Crute stated. “It’s going to be a hell of a problem, however I’m not fascinated by the second. I’ll take pleasure in that after I get the job performed. I’m right here for enterprise and enterprise solely.”

Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton covers MMA for BJPenn.com, MMANews, and MyMMANews.com whereas additionally being the lead MMA odds author for Sports activities Betting Dime