“Jimmy Garoppolo is not in their long-term future.”: Shannon Sharpe Believes San Francisco 49ers Will Draft Quarterback In 2021 NFL Draft | The SportsRush

Jimmy Garoppolo looked to be part of the 49ers long term plans after a Super Bowl run. However, Garoppolo now looks to be out of those plans with the 49ers holding the 3rd overall pick.

The 49ers swung a massive trade with the Miami Dolphins a few days ago. The deal gave the 49ers the third overall pick while they gave up the 12th pick, a first and third round pick in 2022, and a first round pick in 2023.

The trade immediately put Garoppolo’s future with the 49ers into question. Why would the 49ers trade up so high when it’s obvious that the first few picks are going to be quarterbacks? Surely, they could address a bigger need on their team at the 12th spot considering most position players will still be available.

Well, it looks like they’re going to draft a quarterback. Trevor Lawrence is assumed to be the number one overall pick, but after him, it’s all fair game. Will the Jets take Zach Wilson whose electric pro-day wowed everyone? Or, will they gamble on Alabama’s Mac Jones and leave Wilson for the 49ers?

There’s a lot of questions that need to be answered, but there is one thing that’s clear. The 49ers will definitely have some choice of Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, or Mac Jones to pick from when it comes to the NFL Draft in 2021. You have to assume, they won’t be passing up on that opportunity. Shannon Sharpe seems to agree as well.

"I like what the Niners did and it tells me they're in position to get a QB. Jimmy G is not in their long-term future." - Shannon Sharpe on the 49ers trading up to #3 in the draft

Is Jimmy Garoppolo Really On His Way Out In San Francisco?

Garoppolo’s tenure with the 49ers is a difficult one to evaluate. On one hand, he led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in the 2019-20 season, and he played well enough to show that he wasn’t just a “game-manager.”

However, there is a lot to be wary about too. For example, Garoppolo’s health is probably the biggest red flag when it comes to his game.

In the last four years, Garoppolo has only played one full season with the 49ers. In 2017, he played only 5, in 2018, 3 and last year, he played six. If you add that up, that’s a total of 33 missed games in the last four years. That’s worrying if you’re a San Francisco fan.

Durability is a very underrated aspect of a player. You want to make sure that the most important position on your team is ready to go more often than not. You need to rely on him. Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t exactly proven he can be that guy.

Additionally, Garoppolo’s ceiling may be limited. Even in his one full season, Garoppolo never showed to be a “franchise quarterback.” His stats were average. There was no “wow” factor.

In his one full season, he threw for just under 4,000 yards with 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Again, those numbers are good, but are they great? Certainly not.

Earlier, it was believed that if the 49ers saw a chance to upgrade the quarterback position, they’d 100% take it. On top of that Garoppolo is 29. Wouldn’t going younger make more sense for San Francisco because Garoppolo may have already reached his peak? Once more, there’s a lot on the table for the 49ers, but it seems clearer by the day that the number 3 pick they hold will turn into a quarterback.

