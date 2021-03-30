LATEST

“Jimmy Garoppolo is not in their long-term future.”: Shannon Sharpe Believes San Francisco 49ers Will Draft Quarterback In 2021 NFL Draft | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo looked to be part of the 49ers long term plans after a Super Bowl run. However, Garoppolo now looks to be out of those plans with the 49ers holding the 3rd overall pick.

The 49ers swung a massive trade with the Miami Dolphins a few days ago. The deal gave the 49ers the third overall pick while they gave up the 12th pick, a first and third round pick in 2022, and a first round pick in 2023.

The trade immediately put Garoppolo’s future with the 49ers into question. Why would the 49ers trade up so high when it’s obvious that the first few picks are going to be quarterbacks? Surely, they could address a bigger need on their team at the 12th spot considering most position players will still be available.

Well, it looks like they’re going to draft a quarterback. Trevor Lawrence is assumed to be the number one overall pick, but after him, it’s all fair game. Will the Jets take Zach Wilson whose electric pro-day wowed everyone? Or, will they gamble on Alabama’s Mac Jones and leave Wilson for the 49ers?

There’s a lot of questions that need to be answered, but there is one thing that’s clear. The 49ers will definitely have some choice of Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, or Mac Jones to pick from when it comes to the NFL Draft in 2021. You have to assume, they won’t be passing up on that opportunity. Shannon Sharpe seems to agree as well.

Also Read: “I watch Zach Wilson and I want to watch more of him,”: Former 49ers legend Steve Young likes BYU QB Zach Wilson and would love to see him on the San Francisco 49ers

Is Jimmy Garoppolo Really On His Way Out In San Francisco?

Garoppolo’s tenure with the 49ers is a difficult one to evaluate. On one hand, he led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in the 2019-20 season, and he played well enough to show that he wasn’t just a “game-manager.”

However, there is a lot to be wary about too. For example, Garoppolo’s health is probably the biggest red flag when it comes to his game.

In the last four years, Garoppolo has only played one full season with the 49ers. In 2017, he played only 5, in 2018, 3 and last year, he played six. If you add that up, that’s a total of 33 missed games in the last four years. That’s worrying if you’re a San Francisco fan.

Durability is a very underrated aspect of a player. You want to make sure that the most important position on your team is ready to go more often than not. You need to rely on him. Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t exactly proven he can be that guy.

Additionally, Garoppolo’s ceiling may be limited. Even in his one full season, Garoppolo never showed to be a “franchise quarterback.” His stats were average. There was no “wow” factor.

In his one full season, he threw for just under 4,000 yards with 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Again, those numbers are good, but are they great? Certainly not.

Earlier, it was believed that if the 49ers saw a chance to upgrade the quarterback position, they’d 100% take it. On top of that Garoppolo is 29. Wouldn’t going younger make more sense for San Francisco because Garoppolo may have already reached his peak? Once more, there’s a lot on the table for the 49ers, but it seems clearer by the day that the number 3 pick they hold will turn into a quarterback.

Also Read: NFL trade news: Top 3 landing spots for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo after mega Miami-SF draft trade

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
359
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
332
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
321
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
320
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
317
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
297
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
287
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
273
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
268
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
193
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x