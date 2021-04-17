Jimmy Neutron: Throw it back every day with these amusing Boy Genius memes – Film TMT

What’s it about Nickelodeon characters having such meme potential? It’s laborious to argue Spongebob isn’t a very powerful TV character within the meme world, at the least over the previous few years. However the current Nickelodeon meme takeover doesn’t begin & finish with Spongebob.

Jimmy Neutron memes have blasted over the Twittersphere this week and are a number of the greatest new Nickelodeon memes on-line. Maybe it’s due to nostalgia, or maybe it’s due to Matt Gaetz’s haircut, however Jimmy Neutron memes have been trending the previous few days, so we’ve snatched up a number of the greatest picks to provide you a chuckle and a blast of the previous.

Keep in mind Jimmy Neutron?

That is him now. Really feel outdated but? pic.twitter.com/vtfqOdgOlS — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) April 7, 2021

Matt Gaetz

We will solely think about Jimmy Neutron is trending due to the (ahem) acquainted new ‘do of Republican Matt Gaetz floating round all of social media this week. Right here’s one in all many duplicates selecting up likes on Twitter.

Matt Gaetz (at CPAC) & evil Jimmy Neutron: similar power. pic.twitter.com/2aUNAHcHC2 – It is Kei, Mx. Kladdagh in the event you’re nasty (@KladdaghReviews) April 7, 2021

This minimize from Twitter’s Jimmy Neutron memes will get a little bit extra artistic (and the resemblance will get much more uncanny).

Ah sure. Essentially the most controversial political candidate of all time: Jimmy Neutron They can not deal with the Neutron styleee pic.twitter.com/NujeV9wtrl – 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨 {M̷a̷v̷s ̷S̷Z̷N} 🚀 𝟛𝟘-𝟚𝟜 (@texas_landon) April 7, 2021

Matt Gaetz could have gotten Jimmy Neutron trending, however followers know who the true politician to look out for in 2024 is.

Jimmy memes

Jimmy’s the star of his present, and unsurprisingly, the star of Twitter’s greatest Jimmy Neutron memes. Right here’s one completely capturing what it’s like when information goes in a single ear and out the opposite.

The Jimmy swag is relentless, and everybody’s favourite boy genius is aware of precisely what to say when somebody can’t deal with our type.

This minimize from Twitter’s Jimmy Neutron memes exhibits us the Jimmy swag can’t solely be relentless, however ruthless as nicely. Rattling, Jimmy!

Any OG Jimmy Neutron fan will get the within joke introduced on this meme, from one of many present’s most celebrated episodes. If you understand, you understand.

Had a Dream with Bolbi in it a number of days in the past.

Now hes all over the place.#meme#memes#jimmyneutron pic.twitter.com/NIx8ZfTrdy – Johann (@jxhxann) July 30, 2019

Jimmy’s mates

Jimmy could be the star of Twitter’s Jimmy Neutron memes, however the different characters from his present are nothing to show your nostril up at. This Bolbi meme will get the crush-gaze down pat.

Guys @PostMalone would really like you to give up sending him this Meme of him trying like #Bolbi from #JimmyNeutron. I see it 🤣 ~@KnightGuy pic.twitter.com/UJSmYJ6zu9 — 102 WVAQ (@WVAQ) March 28, 2019

This Publish Malone & Bolbi crossover meme hits the nail on the pinnacle, however the truth that Publish retweeted the meme makes all of it the higher. Hey, imitation is the very best type of flattery.

Lastly, this meme that includes Jimmy and his boys brings us again to the times of public college (after we first noticed Jimmy on TV), when one thing as menial as a brief lack of energy was a momentous occasion.