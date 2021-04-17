ENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Neutron: Throw it back every day with these amusing Boy Genius memes – Film TMT

Avatar
By
Posted on
What is it about Nickelodeon characters having such meme potential? Throw it back and laugh at these Jimmy Neutron memes.

What’s it about Nickelodeon characters having such meme potential? It’s laborious to argue Spongebob isn’t a very powerful TV character within the meme world, at the least over the previous few years. However the current Nickelodeon meme takeover doesn’t begin & finish with Spongebob.

Jimmy Neutron memes have blasted over the Twittersphere this week and are a number of the greatest new Nickelodeon memes on-line. Maybe it’s due to nostalgia, or maybe it’s due to Matt Gaetz’s haircut, however Jimmy Neutron memes have been trending the previous few days, so we’ve snatched up a number of the greatest picks to provide you a chuckle and a blast of the previous.

Contents hide
1 Matt Gaetz
2 Jimmy memes
3 Jimmy’s mates

Matt Gaetz

We will solely think about Jimmy Neutron is trending due to the (ahem) acquainted new ‘do of Republican Matt Gaetz floating round all of social media this week. Right here’s one in all many duplicates selecting up likes on Twitter.

This minimize from Twitter’s Jimmy Neutron memes will get a little bit extra artistic (and the resemblance will get much more uncanny).

Matt Gaetz could have gotten Jimmy Neutron trending, however followers know who the true politician to look out for in 2024 is.

Jimmy memes

Jimmy’s the star of his present, and unsurprisingly, the star of Twitter’s greatest Jimmy Neutron memes. Right here’s one completely capturing what it’s like when information goes in a single ear and out the opposite.

The Jimmy swag is relentless, and everybody’s favourite boy genius is aware of precisely what to say when somebody can’t deal with our type.

This minimize from Twitter’s Jimmy Neutron memes exhibits us the Jimmy swag can’t solely be relentless, however ruthless as nicely. Rattling, Jimmy!

Any OG Jimmy Neutron fan will get the within joke introduced on this meme, from one of many present’s most celebrated episodes. If you understand, you understand.

Jimmy’s mates

Jimmy could be the star of Twitter’s Jimmy Neutron memes, however the different characters from his present are nothing to show your nostril up at. This Bolbi meme will get the crush-gaze down pat.

This Publish Malone & Bolbi crossover meme hits the nail on the pinnacle, however the truth that Publish retweeted the meme makes all of it the higher. Hey, imitation is the very best type of flattery.

Lastly, this meme that includes Jimmy and his boys brings us again to the times of public college (after we first noticed Jimmy on TV), when one thing as menial as a brief lack of energy was a momentous occasion.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
24
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
24
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
21
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
21
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
20
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
19
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
19
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
19
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top